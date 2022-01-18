SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $128,535.58 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.50 or 0.07445844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00328074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.31 or 0.00903486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080515 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.42 or 0.00482307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00261194 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

