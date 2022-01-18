Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.58

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 979391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.99.
In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
