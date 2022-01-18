Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.58

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 979391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

