ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $10.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.03. 610,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,201. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.46 and a 52-week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

