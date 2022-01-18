Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $160.00

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 148.70 ($2.03), with a volume of 122242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £74.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.12.

Shoe Zone Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

