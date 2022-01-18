Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €179.09 ($203.51).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €108.20 ($122.95) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of €132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €136.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.