Shopping Price Hits $15.84 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $15.84 or 0.00037953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $168,912.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,583 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

