Short Interest in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Expands By 30.6%

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 696,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 459,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 104,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

