Short Interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Expands By 89.3%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the December 15th total of 231,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

AIKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $874,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

