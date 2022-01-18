Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expands By 34.9%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

