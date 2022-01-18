Short Interest in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rises By 32.1%

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 155,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $347,023. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 330,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

