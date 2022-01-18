Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Decreases By 31.5%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 203,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.5 days.

AZIHF has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Azimut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Azimut in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

