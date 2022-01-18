Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Decreases By 29.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 972.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $97.82 and a 12-month high of $124.80.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

