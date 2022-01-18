Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Declines By 27.9%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bluestone Resources stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
