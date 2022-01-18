Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Declines By 27.9%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bluestone Resources stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

