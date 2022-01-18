Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Drops By 29.2%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Castor Maritime by 66.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTRM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 54,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,940. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.