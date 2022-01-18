Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Increases By 28.5%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 111.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.25. 3,088,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,266. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

