Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Declines By 31.3%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. 152,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

