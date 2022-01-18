Short Interest in Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Declines By 30.5%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,955,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 12,877,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.1 days.

CNNWF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. 5,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,358. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cineworld Group from 50.00 to 30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

