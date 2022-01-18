Short Interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Grows By 30.3%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $20,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of DAWN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

