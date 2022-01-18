Short Interest in Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Rises By 33.3%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

DNFGY stock remained flat at $$45.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.