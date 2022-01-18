Short Interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Expands By 27.9%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 1,387,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,226. Enel Chile has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.