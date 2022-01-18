Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Drops By 29.2%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EUBG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

