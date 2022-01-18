Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Declines By 28.2%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Fibra Terrafina stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,680. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
