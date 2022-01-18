Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Declines By 28.2%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fibra Terrafina stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,680. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

