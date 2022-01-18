Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Drops By 26.9%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $71.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

