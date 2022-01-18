Short Interest in Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Declines By 27.8%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FSXLF traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.74 and its 200 day moving average is 0.84. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.64 and a fifty-two week high of 1.71.

About Fosterville South Exploration

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

