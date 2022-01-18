Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Grows By 29.4%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 545,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

GMDA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 350,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,709. The company has a market cap of $131.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 156.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GMDA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.