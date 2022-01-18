Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Grows By 28.2%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 727,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Shares of Harrow Health stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 68,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,787. Harrow Health has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $226.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 184,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.