Short Interest in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Increases By 29.4%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in HEICO by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $4.37 on Tuesday, hitting $148.00. 358,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

