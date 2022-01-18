Short Interest in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Decreases By 32.2%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 1,588,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,964. The company has a market cap of $171.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.94. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Humanigen by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Humanigen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Humanigen by 2,996.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in Humanigen by 26.7% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

