Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Rises By 29.5%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $180,194.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $400,764 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $76,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

IKNA traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 147,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,547. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

