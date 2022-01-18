Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 29.7%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,196,800 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 1,701,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of INTV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 210,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,630. Integrated Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.
About Integrated Ventures
