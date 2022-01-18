Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 29.7%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,196,800 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 1,701,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of INTV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 210,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,630. Integrated Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

