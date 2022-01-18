Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Declines By 31.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

