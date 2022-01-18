Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Declines By 29.1%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 202,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $77.52 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $226.33 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

