Short Interest in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Decreases By 28.6%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 87,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 51,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. 29,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,641. The company has a market capitalization of $590.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.33 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.