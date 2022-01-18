Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Rises By 28.1%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.8 days.

Shares of MKGAF stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.10. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.60 and its 200 day moving average is $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

