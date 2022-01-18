Short Interest in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Grows By 32.8%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 591,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 744,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 30,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,690. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

