Short Interest in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Grows By 32.8%

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 591,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 744,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
