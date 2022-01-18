Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Drops By 28.6%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE NTZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
