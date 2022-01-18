Short Interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Drops By 29.0%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of OCFT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.30. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.