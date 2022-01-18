Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Declines By 27.0%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
IX stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORIX has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ORIX by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
