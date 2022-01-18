Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Declines By 27.0%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IX stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORIX has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ORIX by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

