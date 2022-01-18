Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Decreases By 29.2%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Orkla ASA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 19,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,636. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.30.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORKLY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

