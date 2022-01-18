Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rises By 29.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 175,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.50.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

