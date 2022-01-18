Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Decreases By 32.7%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSYTF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

