Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Decreases By 26.7%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in P&F Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in P&F Industries by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in P&F Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIN opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.67. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

