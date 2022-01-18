Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Declines By 29.7%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $533,991. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

