Short Interest in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Drops By 31.5%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.