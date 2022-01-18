Short Interest in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Drops By 31.5%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PDM traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 1,052,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,066. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.