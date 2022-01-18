Short Interest in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Declines By 32.5%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 717,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of PRG stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 490,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,774. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PROG by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PROG by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 323,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PROG by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

