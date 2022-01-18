Short Interest in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Declines By 32.5%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 717,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of PRG stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. 490,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,774. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. PROG has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PROG by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PROG by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 323,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PROG by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
