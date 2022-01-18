Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Increases By 27.5%

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,368,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 1,073,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NILSY traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. 381,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NILSY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

