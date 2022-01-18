Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Expands By 30.1%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,635.0 days.

RAIFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raiffeisen Bank International from €33.00 ($37.50) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $$24.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

