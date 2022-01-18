Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Drops By 30.7%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SBFG stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. 17,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.18.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 152,729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

