Short Interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Decreases By 30.8%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SIEB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $67.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.70. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.29%.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
