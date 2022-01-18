Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Declines By 32.2%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 34,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.